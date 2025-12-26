HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forex reserves rise by $4.36 bn to $693 bn

Fri, 26 December 2025
India's forex reserves jumped by $4.368 billion to $693.318 billion during the week ended December 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall kitty had increased by $1.689 billion to $688.949 billion in the previous week.

For the week ended December 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.641 billion to $559.428 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $2.623 billion to $110.365 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $8 million to $18.744 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $95 million to $4.782 billion in the week, according to the RBI data. -- PTI

