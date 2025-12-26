HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex-IAS officer convicted in Odisha housing scam for 12th time

Fri, 26 December 2025
A Special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar on Friday found former IAS officer Vinod Kumar, the ex-managing director of Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC), and five others guilty in a housing scam case. 

This was Kumar's 12th conviction in corruption cases linked to the ORHDC scam, and he was an accused in 15 other pending Vigilance cases. 

The six convicted individuals had been found guilty of misusing Rs 52.95 lakh of government funds meant for housing schemes for the rural poor, a statement issued by the vigilance department said. 

The court sentenced each convict to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years. 

The ex-officials had abused their power and shown undue favour to a private builder Sangram Keshari Sahoo by creating fake and forged documents. 

Hence, all the erring officials and the builder were convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, it said. 

They were charge-sheeted under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC for misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 52.95 lakh. 

Vinod Kumar, a 1989 batch officer, was dismissed from service on charges of corruption in 2022. 

During his tenure as the managing director of ORHDC in 1999, he had sanctioned housing funds to the tune of Rs 33.34 crore through unfair means when rural housing was taken up in a big scale after the Super Cyclone. -- PTI

