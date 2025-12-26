'Don't behave like animals': Kailash Kher lashes at unruly crowd during MP concert

18:49





Kher was performing at the Gwalior Mela Grounds on Thursday to mark Tabla Day and Gwalior Gaurav Diwas.





In the videos circulating on social media, the crowd is seen turning unruly, with some jumping over the security barricades and running towards the stage.





The singer stopped his performance mid-way and went on to address the chaos.





"Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show)," he said.





It's not the first time for Kher to have the event turn chaotic. Back in 2023, two men threw a water bottle at the singer during his Karnataka concert. -- PTI

