HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Don't behave like animals': Kailash Kher lashes at unruly crowd during MP concert

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
18:49
image
Renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher abruptly stopped his Gwalior concert mid-way to address the uncontrollable crowd, which had some people from the audience jumping over barricades to get to the stage.

Kher was performing at the Gwalior Mela Grounds on Thursday to mark Tabla Day and Gwalior Gaurav Diwas.

In the videos circulating on social media, the crowd is seen turning unruly, with some jumping over the security barricades and running towards the stage.

The singer stopped his performance mid-way and went on to address the chaos.

"Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show)," he said. 

It's not the first time for Kher to have the event turn chaotic. Back in 2023, two men threw a water bottle at the singer during his Karnataka concert. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't be scared, have faith in SC: Unnao rape survivor
LIVE! Won't be scared, have faith in SC: Unnao rape survivor

Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers
Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has asked the central government why it cannot reduce the GST on air purifiers, considering the poor air quality in Delhi. The court's concern is that the current 18% GST makes air purifiers unaffordable for the...

Indian student shot dead near Toronto University
Indian student shot dead near Toronto University

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student has been shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, with authorities probing the case as a homicide, officials said.

'Unspeakable atrocities against Hindus': Hasina slams Yunus
'Unspeakable atrocities against Hindus': Hasina slams Yunus

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, has accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of committing atrocities against non-Muslims and interfering with religious freedom.

Gujarat once again a 'tiger state' after 30 years
Gujarat once again a 'tiger state' after 30 years

After more than three decades, Gujarat has regained the status of a 'tiger-present state', with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) confirming the presence of a tiger in the state.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO