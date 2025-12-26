HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Court charges two accused in attack on Delhi CM

Fri, 26 December 2025
17:00
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Friday formally framed charges against two persons accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a public event earlier this year. 

Additional sessions judge Ekta Gauba Mann said the proceedings of the case will be in camera since the victim is a public figure. 

The judge formally framed charges against Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, after they were physically produced in the court.

Earlier on December 20, the court had ordered the framing of charges against the duo under various penal provisions, including attempt to murder, saying there was a prima facie case against them. 

The judge said that prima facie all ingredients for the offence punishable under BNS Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (using criminal force on a public servant while they are executing their duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder) are made out against both the accused. 

Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on August 20, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". 

Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under attempt to murder and other charges. 

Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh has been accused of conspiring with his friend Khimjibhai to attack the chief minister. -- PTI

