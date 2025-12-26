HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Councillor's husband hacked to death Maha's in Raigad over political rivalry

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
21:23
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A group of men allegedly hacked to death the 45-year-old husband of a newly-elected councillor using various sharp weapons, including a sword, in Khopoli town of Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday morning, officials said. 

The deceased was identified as Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe alias Appa, a resident of Khalapur taluka, a police official said. 

He was the husband of newly-elected Shiv Sena corporator Manasi Kalokhe in the Khopoli Municipal Council. 

As per the preliminary investigation, the murder was a fallout of Kalokhe's political rivalry with his opponent, who lost the recent election. 

According to the official, Kalokhe was attacked near a bar in Vihari area around 7 am when he was returning home after dropping his daughters at Shishumandir School. 

The victim's family member filed a complaint, naming five persons and accusing unidentified others of conspiring to kill Kalokhe due to old enmity and political rivalry, he said. 

The main accused have been identified as Ravindra Parshuram Deokar, Darshan Ravindra Deokar, Dhanesh Ravindra Deokar, Sachin Sandip Chavan, Sudhakar Parshuram Ghare, and Bharat Bhagat, the official said. 

Three others, including a bouncer associated with Ravindra Deokar, are also accused in the case, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pan masala ad: Forensic test of Salman's signature ordered
LIVE! Pan masala ad: Forensic test of Salman's signature ordered

2,900 incidents: India on minority attacks in Bangladesh
2,900 incidents: India on minority attacks in Bangladesh

India expresses concern over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, condemning violence and calling for justice. They also address the return of a BNP leader and reiterate support for free and fair elections.

Aus in touch with India on Bondi Beach terror attack: MEA
Aus in touch with India on Bondi Beach terror attack: MEA

The Telangana police on December 16 stated that Sajid Akram, one of the accused in the Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia, was originally from Hyderabad, contrary to earlier reports that had identified the attackers as being of...

Cylinder blast near Mysore Palace, NIA team on spot
Cylinder blast near Mysore Palace, NIA team on spot

An NIA team inspected the site of a balloon gas cylinder blast in Mysuru that killed one person and injured four others. The investigation is ongoing.

BMC polls: NCP-SP in talks with Uddhav Sena for tie-up
BMC polls: NCP-SP in talks with Uddhav Sena for tie-up

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss a potential alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The meeting follows an alliance between Uddhav...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO