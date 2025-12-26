Councillor's husband hacked to death Maha's in Raigad over political rivalry

21:23

The deceased was identified as Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe alias Appa, a resident of Khalapur taluka, a police official said.





He was the husband of newly-elected Shiv Sena corporator Manasi Kalokhe in the Khopoli Municipal Council.





As per the preliminary investigation, the murder was a fallout of Kalokhe's political rivalry with his opponent, who lost the recent election.





According to the official, Kalokhe was attacked near a bar in Vihari area around 7 am when he was returning home after dropping his daughters at Shishumandir School.





The victim's family member filed a complaint, naming five persons and accusing unidentified others of conspiring to kill Kalokhe due to old enmity and political rivalry, he said.





The main accused have been identified as Ravindra Parshuram Deokar, Darshan Ravindra Deokar, Dhanesh Ravindra Deokar, Sachin Sandip Chavan, Sudhakar Parshuram Ghare, and Bharat Bhagat, the official said.





Three others, including a bouncer associated with Ravindra Deokar, are also accused in the case, he said. -- PTI

