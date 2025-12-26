HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Classes suspended in Ranchi schools till Dec 31 amid cold wave

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
23:50
image
Classes for students from kindergarten to class 12 in all government and private schools in Ranchi district have been suspended from December 27 to 31 due to the prevailing cold wave conditions, an official said on Friday.

"Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, all government, non-government and private schools operating within Ranchi district are directed to suspend classes from KG to class 12 from December 27 to December 31, 2025," an order issued by the district education office stated.

The order cited a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast severe cold and cold wave conditions in Jharkhand until further notice.

"It is to be noted that Ranchi district has been categorised in the yellow zone, indicating a high probability of severe cold and cold wave conditions," it said.

Ranchi district education officer Vinay Kumar said even though most schools have declared winter vacations, some are still conducting classes. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram
LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram

Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India
Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the need for a unified anti-terrorism structure and a strong anti-terrorism grid across India to effectively counter terror attacks. He also announced a new plan to combat organized crime.

Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers
Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has asked the central government why it cannot reduce the GST on air purifiers, considering the poor air quality in Delhi. The court's concern is that the current 18% GST makes air purifiers unaffordable for the...

'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man
'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man

A 44-year-old Indian-origin man died of suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for over eight hours for treatment in a Canadian hospital's emergency room.

Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report
Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report

Newly declassified documents from the United States National Security Archive have revealed that Pakistan's nuclear proliferation was a significant concern for both the US and Russia, with leaders expressing 'nervous' fears about the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO