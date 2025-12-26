Class 11 student shot dead after dispute at UP school

20:28





The police have detained the accused and deployed additional forces to maintain law and order in the area.





The incident occurred at around 1.00 pm on the premises of Co-operative Inter College in Pipraich.





According to eyewitnesses, the victim, Sudhir Bharti, was at the playground when an argument broke out between him and another person from the same neighbourhood.





The altercation escalated quickly, during which the accused allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired at Bharti.





The student collapsed and died on the spot, they said.





Following the incident, authorities closed the school as a precautionary measure.





The police reached the spot shortly after the incident and detained the accused.





The situation became tense as residents and relatives of both sides gathered there.





Some relatives of the accused tried to block the movement of police vehicles by lying down in front of them. -- PTI

