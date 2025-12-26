Christmas-related attacks: Protest held in Mumbai; Teesta Setalvad takes part

23:30





The protest was organised by Samvidhan Jaagar Yatra Samiti and Bombay Catholic Sabha against what they said was rising hate and intimidation during the Christmas season.





It included community members, civil society representatives, and concerned citizens who stood silently with placards denouncing hate and religious violence.





"Such attacks are not isolated law and order issues. They strike at the heart of our Constitution, at the freedom of conscience, the right to profess and practise religion, and the right to worship without fear," BCS spokesperson Dolphy D'Souza said.





Teesta Setalvad, secretary, Citizens for Justice and Peace, said the recent systemic attacks across the country on Christians across several states is not just shocking but reflects a level of impunity that the wrongdoers enjoy. -- PTI

