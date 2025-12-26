HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Christmas-related attacks: Protest held in Mumbai; Teesta Setalvad takes part

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
23:30
image
Several hundred people held a protest on Friday evening in Goregaon in Mumbai against Christmas-related attacks by right wing outfits across India. 

The protest was organised by Samvidhan Jaagar Yatra Samiti and Bombay Catholic Sabha against what they said was rising hate and intimidation during the Christmas season. 

It included community members, civil society representatives, and concerned citizens who stood silently with placards denouncing hate and religious violence. 

"Such attacks are not isolated law and order issues. They strike at the heart of our Constitution, at the freedom of conscience, the right to profess and practise religion, and the right to worship without fear," BCS spokesperson Dolphy D'Souza said. 

Teesta Setalvad, secretary, Citizens for Justice and Peace, said the recent systemic attacks across the country on Christians across several states is not just shocking but reflects a level of impunity that the wrongdoers enjoy. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram
LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram

Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India
Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the need for a unified anti-terrorism structure and a strong anti-terrorism grid across India to effectively counter terror attacks. He also announced a new plan to combat organized crime.

Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers
Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has asked the central government why it cannot reduce the GST on air purifiers, considering the poor air quality in Delhi. The court's concern is that the current 18% GST makes air purifiers unaffordable for the...

'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man
'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man

A 44-year-old Indian-origin man died of suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for over eight hours for treatment in a Canadian hospital's emergency room.

Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report
Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report

Newly declassified documents from the United States National Security Archive have revealed that Pakistan's nuclear proliferation was a significant concern for both the US and Russia, with leaders expressing 'nervous' fears about the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO