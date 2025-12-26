HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Christmas cheer fuels Rs 332 cr liquor sales in Kerala in four days

Fri, 26 December 2025
18:24
File image
As Kerala celebrated Christmas, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation  recorded liquor sales worth Rs 332.62 crore through its BEVCO outlets during the first four days of the festive season, officials said on Friday.   

The KSBC on Friday released data on liquor sales during the Christmas-New Year season, which began on December 22.   

According to the data, liquor worth Rs 332.62 crore was sold through KSBC liquor shops and warehouses during the four-day period.   

Sales during the first four days registered an increase of 18.99 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year, when sales stood at Rs 229.54 crore.   

The highest single-day sale was recorded on December 24, when liquor worth Rs 114.45 crore was sold.   

Sales on December 22 stood at Rs 77.62 crore, followed by Rs 81.34 crore on December 23 and Rs 59.21 crore on December 25.   

The KSBC considers the period from December 22 to 31 as the ChristmasNew Year festive season. -- PTI

