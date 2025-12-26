'Cash for post' allegation mars election of Cong candidate as mayor in Kerala

23:58





After Lali James lost the opportunity to become the mayor to her party colleague Niji Justin, she alleged exchange of a "suitcase" to secure the top civic post.





The District Congress Committee picked Justin for the mayoral post.





"People told me that three days ago, the person who was to become the mayor, along with her husband, was rushing around with a box (suitcase)," James alleged during her interaction with reporters.





She said she had "no money to give" and had conveyed this to others when discussions were underway on the mayoral post.





James alleged that AICC leaders Deepa Dasmunsi and K C Venugopal were unaware of the work of office-bearers and workers to emerge victorious.





Protesting against the party for selecting Justin for the mayor post, James initially refused to comply with the party whip.





However, senior Congress leaders convinced her to vote in favour of Justin, which she did. She said that she voted for the party and not for individuals and went on to allege that a "group led by Venugopal" was behind the party denying her the post of mayor.





She refused to comment when asked whether Venugopal "received the box." Justin said she had been working for Congress for the past 26 years and had held several positions in the party. -- PTI

