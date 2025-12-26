HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

'Cash for post' allegation mars election of Cong candidate as mayor in Kerala

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
23:58
image
The election of Congress candidate Niji Justin as Thrissur Corporation mayor on Friday was marred by a senior councillor's allegation that the top post was sold for money. 

After Lali James lost the opportunity to become the mayor to her party colleague Niji Justin, she alleged exchange of a "suitcase" to secure the top civic post. 

The District Congress Committee picked Justin for the mayoral post. 

"People told me that three days ago, the person who was to become the mayor, along with her husband, was rushing around with a box (suitcase)," James alleged during her interaction with reporters. 

She said she had "no money to give" and had conveyed this to others when discussions were underway on the mayoral post. 

James alleged that AICC leaders Deepa Dasmunsi and K C Venugopal were unaware of the work of office-bearers and workers to emerge victorious. 

Protesting against the party for selecting Justin for the mayor post, James initially refused to comply with the party whip. 

However, senior Congress leaders convinced her to vote in favour of Justin, which she did. She said that she voted for the party and not for individuals and went on to allege that a "group led by Venugopal" was behind the party denying her the post of mayor. 

She refused to comment when asked whether Venugopal "received the box." Justin said she had been working for Congress for the past 26 years and had held several positions in the party. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram
LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram

Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India
Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the need for a unified anti-terrorism structure and a strong anti-terrorism grid across India to effectively counter terror attacks. He also announced a new plan to combat organized crime.

Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers
Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has asked the central government why it cannot reduce the GST on air purifiers, considering the poor air quality in Delhi. The court's concern is that the current 18% GST makes air purifiers unaffordable for the...

'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man
'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man

A 44-year-old Indian-origin man died of suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for over eight hours for treatment in a Canadian hospital's emergency room.

Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report
Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report

Newly declassified documents from the United States National Security Archive have revealed that Pakistan's nuclear proliferation was a significant concern for both the US and Russia, with leaders expressing 'nervous' fears about the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO