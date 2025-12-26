BSE Sensex top losers today

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 367 points on Friday, marking its third consecutive day of losses, amid foreign fund outflows and a lack of major domestic triggers.
In a low-volume trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 367.25 points or 0.43 percent to settle at 85,041.45.
During the day, it tanked 470.88 points or 0.55 percent to 84,937.82.
The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 99.80 points or 0.38 percent to 26,042.30, registering its second day of decline.
From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal and Sun Pharma were among the biggest laggards.