BSE Sensex top losers today

17:11





In a low-volume trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 367.25 points or 0.43 percent to settle at 85,041.45.





During the day, it tanked 470.88 points or 0.55 percent to 84,937.82.





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 99.80 points or 0.38 percent to 26,042.30, registering its second day of decline.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal and Sun Pharma were among the biggest laggards.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 367 points on Friday, marking its third consecutive day of losses, amid foreign fund outflows and a lack of major domestic triggers.