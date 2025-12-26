HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BMC halts bullet train work over pollution norm breach

Fri, 26 December 2025
19:41
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered an immediate halt to construction activities for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project for non-compliance with air pollution mitigation norms.

According to officials, the civic body on Wednesday issued a stop-work notice to contractors at the project site in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), after inspections flagged multiple violations related to dust control and air quality management.

Earlier this week, the Bombay high court came down heavily on the BMC for turning a "blind eye" towards the issue of air pollution in the city and for "not doing anything" to mitigate the problem.

It questioned how the civic body had granted sanction to over 125 construction projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in a small city like Mumbai, and warned it against granting any further permissions for construction if the air pollution situation persists.

The bullet train project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a joint venture of the Union Railway Ministry and the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

All construction activities involving excavation, digging and earth movement have been stopped with immediate effect at the BKC site, and work will resume only after contractors have fully complied with air pollution control guidelines, a civic official said. -- PTI

