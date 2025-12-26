HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BLO hangs self in UP's Sitapur, family alleges intense pressure

Fri, 26 December 2025
16:15
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed for SIR duty allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his rented room in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Umesh (30), a resident of Rampur Kala police station area, Ataria police station in-charge Inspector Rakesh Kumar Gupta said.

Umesh lived in a rented house in Ataria town and was employed as an instructor at Dariyapur pre-secondary school, he said.

"Umesh was alone in his room when the incident occurred. After the door remained unopened for a long time, police were informed. As the iron door was locked from inside, it was cut open, following which Umesh was found hanging from a noose," Gupta said.

According to family members, Umesh had recently been assigned duties as a BLO under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and was under pressure due to the increased workload.

However, the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.     The body was taken down and sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem after completing legal formalities, the police said, adding that the matter is being investigated from all angles and a case will be registered following preliminary investigation.

SIR exercise is currently underway in the state since November.

There have been several BLO deaths and suicides and in some cases their families have alleged that work pressure led such tragedies, a charge denied by local administration.

The issue of BLO deaths has also become a political issue with opposition parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party as well as the Bahujan Samaj Party training guns at the government.   -- PTI

