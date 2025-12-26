HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in Assam school

Fri, 26 December 2025
09:56
Four people associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were arrested for vandalising decorative items used for Christmas celebrations at a school and damaging festive articles in shops in Assam's Nalbari district, police said.

The arrests were made on Thursday, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused allegedly entered St Mary's School at Panigaon village under the Belsor police station limits and burnt and damaged decorative items meant for Christmas celebrations. 

"Miscreants who vandalised the school have been arrested. They entered the premises unlawfully," the officer said.

He added that the accused vandalised outer decorations, lights, plant pots, and other articles, as well as set some items on fire, resulting in loss of property.

"A case has been registered at Belsor police station. Further investigation is going on. We are trying to identify some more people who were involved," the officer said.

The arrested persons are VHP Nalbari district secretary Bhaskar Deka, parishad's district vice-president Manash Jyoti Patgiri and assistant secretary Biju Dutta, along with Bajrang Dal's district convenor Nayan Talukdar, he added.

They had raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans and warned the school authorities not to organise Christmas celebrations on the school premises on Thursday. 

The accused also went to various shops selling Christmas goods in Nalbari town and set fire to some items near the Jain Mandir.

They also entered several shopping malls and business establishments selling Christmas items and burnt the goods.  -- PTI

IMAGE: People light candles at St. Joseph Chruch, on the occasion of Christmas, in Guwahati on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

