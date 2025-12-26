1 killed in brawl amid Christmas celebrations in Nagpur

22:27

The incident took place around 4 am near Pride Square, the Sonegaon police station official said.





"Two groups partying at the Dabo Club got into an argument inside the premises after someone misbehaved with a woman accompanying the victims. Though the issue got settled at the time, tensions flared up again outside. The verbal dispute soon escalated into a brutal attack near a parked vehicle, where the accused allegedly used sharp weapons, iron rods and bricks," he said.





"Pranay Naresh Nannavare (28) succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Gaurav Brijlal Karda (34) is hospitalised in critical condition. A case of murder was registered against several identified and unidentified accused. Teams have been formed to arrest them," the official added. -- PTI

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a brawl outside an eatery amid Christmas celebrations in the early hours of Friday, a Nagpur police official said.