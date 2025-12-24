Two women held in Mumbai for extorting Rs 1.5 cr from realtor

00:58





Both women were arrested by a team of the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) on Tuesday at Lower Parel in central Mumbai, while they were accepting the first instalment of the extortion money, he said.





The women and the real estate developer had met during a party on November 14 where a dispute arose between them over some issue, according to the official.





One of the women then threatened to implicate the realtor's son in a false case.





After some days the woman demanded Rs 10 crore to settle the matter, he stated. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 5.5 crore.





In the meanwhile, the complainant (realtor) informed the AEC and the Mumbai police's Crime Branch about the extortion demand.





The accused women demanded first instalment of Rs 1.5 crore from the developer and were apprehended while accepting it, said the official, adding further probe was underway. -- PTI

