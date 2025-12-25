HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two criminals captured after encounter with police in Delhi's Narela

Thu, 25 December 2025
11:19
Two wanted criminals were injured in a brief encounter with police in outer north Delhi's Narela, an official said on Thursday.

The encounter took place late on Wednesday night. 

The injured accused were identified as Afzal alias Imran (34) and Chandan alias Kaku (31), both residents of Narela, the police said.

The police received specific inputs that Chandan, wanted in an attempt to murder case, was roaming in the area on a motorcycle along with an associate and a firearm. 

Based on this, a police team launched a search operation and deployed a special picket near NIT, Narela, a senior officer said.

During picket checking, the police noticed two persons riding a motorcycle and signalled them to stop. 

However, the suspects tried to flee. When the police personnel chased them, the two men fired three rounds at them. In retaliation and self-defence, the police team fired three rounds, two of which hit the legs of the accused persons, the officer said.

The two were first taken to RHC hospital and later referred to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital for further treatment, the police said.

The police recovered two pistols, five empty cartridges, two mobile phones and the motorcycle used by the accused from the spot. -- PTI

