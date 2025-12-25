Probe to find out cause of Chitradurga accident: CM

13:24

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that a proper investigation will be conducted into the Chitradurga bus accident in which at least nine people were killed.





Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the accident, he said, the families of those who died in the horrific accident will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, and those injured will be given Rs 50,000 each.





'My heart shook hearing the news of the horrific accident involving a lorry and a bus near Chitradurga in which many passengers were burnt alive. It is regrettable that the journey of those who were going home for the Christmas holidays ended in such a tragedy,' Siddaramaiah posted on X.





He said, 'A proper investigation into the accident will be conducted, and the cause will be found out. I pray that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace. I also share the grief of the families of those who died in the accident.'





'I have obtained information from the authorities about the incident and have instructed them to come to the aid of the victims. An investigation will be conducted into this matter, the cause of the accident will be found and necessary action will be taken,' he added.





Expressing shock over the accident and loss of lives, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, 'I express my condolences to the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. May such tragedies not recur.'





Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and state Bharatiya Janata Party president B Y Vijayendra too have expressed shock over the incident.





They have offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. -- PTI