Prez Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan, Modi pay tribute to Vajpayee on his birth anniv

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee./ANI on X





Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union minister JP Nadda, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among the BJP leaders who paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.





Modi, in a post on X, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a statesman whose conduct, dignity, and unwavering commitment to the national interest set a benchmark for Indian politics.





In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Atal Ji's life continues to inspire the nation, noting that leadership is defined not by position but by conduct."





Quoting a Sanskrit subhashita, Modi underlined that the actions of great leaders guide society, an aspect he said was reflected throughout Vajpayee's public life.





"The birth anniversary of the esteemed Atal Ji is a special occasion for all of us to draw inspiration from his life. His conduct, dignity, ideological steadfastness, and resolve to place the nation's interest above all serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics. Through his life, he demonstrated that excellence is established not by position, but by conduct, and it is that which guides society", the PM wrote in his tweet.





Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister. -- ANI

