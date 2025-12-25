HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President Murmu releases Constitution in Santhali language

Thu, 25 December 2025
15:12
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Santhali language, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003, is one of the most ancient living languages of India.

It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said it is a matter of pride and joy for all the Santhali people that the Constitution of India is now available in the Santhali language, written in the Ol Chiki script.

It will make them able to read and understand the Constitution in their own language, Murmu added.

The president appreciated Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and his team for bringing the Constitution in the Ol Chiki script in its centenary year.

The dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Meghwal among others.  -- PTI

