Nine killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Thu, 25 December 2025
Nine persons were killed near here on Wednesday after a government bus swerved to the opposite side and collided with two vehicles, the police said. 

The bus changed direction due to a tyre burst, they said, adding 4 persons, including 2 children sustained severe injuries and they were being treated at state-run hospitals. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. 

He directed the authorities to release from the CM's Public Relief Fund Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. 

Also, the injured persons will receive Rs 1 lakh each, the government said in a statement, adding that of the dead, 5 were men and 4 were women. 

The chief minister has ordered officials to ensure best care to the injured in the government hospitals. 

 A Chennai-bound state-run bus from Tiruchirappalli, while proceeding on the national highway near here, changed direction all of a sudden when a tyre burst and moved to the opposite direction after climbing onto the road median. "The bus collided head-on with 2 vehicles (a SUV and a car) that were proceeding towards Tiruchirappalli from Chennai; 7 occupants of the 2 private vehicles were killed," a district police official told PTI, adding a number of people have been injured.

