Navi Mumbai airport to start commercial flight operations today

08:59

Passengers at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Thursday morning./ANI on X





First conceived in 1997 by Maharashtra's city planning agency, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the airport in 2018.





The airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 8 this year. -- PTI

The Adani Group-promoted Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will commence commercial flight operations on Thursday, according to a statement.