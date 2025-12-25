HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Navi Mumbai airport to start commercial flight operations today

Thu, 25 December 2025
Share:
08:59
Passengers at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Thursday morning./ANI on X
Passengers at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Thursday morning./ANI on X
The Adani Group-promoted Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will commence commercial flight operations on Thursday, according to a statement.

First conceived in 1997 by Maharashtra's city planning agency, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the airport in 2018.

The airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 8 this year. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AMU professor shot dead on campus, probe underway
LIVE! AMU professor shot dead on campus, probe underway

9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka
9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka

A high-speed truck collided with a sleeper bus in Chitradurga, Karnataka, causing a fire that killed at least nine people. The bus, carrying 32 passengers, was en route to Gokarna when the accident occurred.

'Kuldeep Sengar Does Not Deserve Any Mercy'
'Kuldeep Sengar Does Not Deserve Any Mercy'

'When the accused has a past record demonstrating unprecedented and unmatched criminality and perversion, I believe the interests of justice would have been better served if such a person remained behind bars.'

CBI to challenge Unnao rape convict Sengar's bail in SC
CBI to challenge Unnao rape convict Sengar's bail in SC

The CBI will challenge the suspension of life sentence and bail granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case in the Supreme Court. The decision follows a Delhi High Court order suspending Sengar's sentence. Rahul...

Assam: Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong
Assam: Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong

The Army conducted a flag march in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam to help maintain law and order after clashes between Karbi and Bihari communities. Two people were killed and over 70 injured in the violence.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO