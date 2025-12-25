Modi attends Christmas service at Delhi church, greets citizens

10:50

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi on Thursday./Courtesy Narendra Modi on X





The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the prime minister by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.





"Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society," Modi said in a post on X.





Earlier, the prime minister greeted citizens on Christmas.





"Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society," he said in another post on X.





Over the last few years, PM Modi has been regularly attending programmes connected with the Christian community.





During Easter in 2023, he attended a programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi.





On Christmas in 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. -- PTI

