K'taka accident: Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

Thu, 25 December 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

At least nine people were killed when a bus burst into flames after it was hit by a speeding truck in Chitradurga district early Thursday. 

The bus was carrying 32 passengers and most of them were burnt alive, according to the police.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X. -- PTI

