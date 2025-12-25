HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Khaleda's son lands in Dhaka amid rousing welcome

Thu, 25 December 2025
12:13
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman landed in Dhaka on Thursday to a rousing welcome, weeks before the country goes to parliamentary elections.

His return to Bangladesh comes after a gap of 17 years amid a fresh wave of unrest and political instability that has been gripping the country.

Bangladesh has been witnessing violent protests following the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Rahman, the 60-year-old son of ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming February general elections.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka
9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka

A high-speed truck collided with a sleeper bus in Chitradurga, Karnataka, causing a fire that killed at least nine people. The bus, carrying 32 passengers, was en route to Gokarna when the accident occurred.

'Tried to control bus seeing overspeeding truck'
'Tried to control bus seeing overspeeding truck'

The driver of the bus involved in a fatal accident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, recounts his experience, stating he attempted to avoid an overspeeding truck but was unable to prevent the collision. The accident resulted in at least nine...

Modi attends Christmas morning service at Delhi Church
Modi attends Christmas morning service at Delhi Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, joining a large congregation. The service included prayers, carols, and a special prayer for the Prime Minister. The...

Aligarh Muslim University professor shot dead on campus
Aligarh Muslim University professor shot dead on campus

Moreover, the police reached the crime scene promptly after receiving the news, and Rao was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

