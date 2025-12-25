HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jilted lover shoots woman dead, hangs self in UP

Thu, 25 December 2025
A 20-year-old woman was shot dead by a man who later committed suicide in an apparent case of unrequited love in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Mahavatpur Bawli village in the Badaut area, where the accused, Satnam, 22, allegedly shot the woman before hanging himself from a tree, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Suraj Kumar Rai, said preliminary findings suggest the incident was linked to unrequited love, adding that all aspects of the case are being probed. According to police, the deceased woman, Guddan, daughter of Lakhmi Saini, worked as a tailor from her home.

Satnam, a resident of the same village, had allegedly been in one-sided love with her for a long time and was pressuring her to marry him.

Police said that around 10.30 am, Guddan stepped out of her house to buy some items when Satnam, who was already waiting in a back lane, stopped her.

An argument ensued, following which he allegedly shot her in the head with a country-made pistol. The woman collapsed on the spot with serious injuries.

The accused then went back to his house and committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, police said.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took the injured woman to a community health centre, where doctors declared her dead.

A forensic team recovered the weapon used in the crime from the scene, they added. Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem and initiated an investigation, they said.   -- PTI

