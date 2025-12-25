HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian envoy Kwatra meets American counterpart Gor in Mar-a-Lago

Thu, 25 December 2025
08:19
Indian ambassador to US Vinay Mohan Kwatra (L)meets American counterpart Sergio Gor in Mar-a-Lago./Courtesy X
India's ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra held extensive discussions with his American counterpart Sergio Gor at Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump's residence in Florida, on the "shared goal' to strengthen trade ties as well as priorities for the bilateral partnership. 

Kwatra undertook his first visit to Mar-a-Lago and held discussions with Gor, the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. 

"Happy to connect with @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor in Mar-a-Lago. Extensive discussions on our shared goal to (strengthen) trade ties, as also his plans and priorities for our bilateral partnership as he prepares to assume his responsibility as the US Ambassador to India!' Kwatra said in a post on X on Wednesday. 

Gor said that it is "always a pleasure to meet with India's Ambassador to the US @AmbVMKwatra. This was his first visit to Mar a Lago!' -- PTI

