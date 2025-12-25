'I would like to remain as a party worker': Shivakumar

08:40

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar





Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhawan on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, "I have worked incessantly for the party since 1980. I would like to remain a party worker."





He was replying to a question about whether he also would like to be the CM for the full five years.





Asked if there was a power-sharing agreement after two and a half years, Shivakumar said, "I can't disclose what transpired amongst us. We have worked together and formed a government. Every party worker has worked hard for the party. High Command has given us the freedom and our government is working as a team. It is not just about DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah; all MLAs, party workers have sacrificed to bring the party to power."





Further, speaking on discussions on the change of guard after Sankranthi, he said, "The discussion is happening in the media. There is no such discussion either in the party or the government."





On being asked if he would meet the Congress high command, Shivakumar said, "I am not meeting the party high command this time. Rahul Gandhi returned yesterday and I would not like to disturb him.





"Speaking on the Cabinet expansion, he said, "Ask the CM, he is the suitable person to answer this question." -- ANI

