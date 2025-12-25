HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'I would like to remain as a party worker': Shivakumar

Thu, 25 December 2025
Share:
08:40
Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar/File image
Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar/File image
Stating that he has toiled for the party for 45 years, Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said he would like to remain as a party worker more than acquiring power and position.

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhawan on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, "I have worked incessantly for the party since 1980. I would like to remain a party worker."

He was replying to a question about whether he also would like to be the CM for the full five years.

Asked if there was a power-sharing agreement after two and a half years, Shivakumar said, "I can't disclose what transpired amongst us. We have worked together and formed a government. Every party worker has worked hard for the party. High Command has given us the freedom and our government is working as a team. It is not just about DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah; all MLAs, party workers have sacrificed to bring the party to power."

Further, speaking on discussions on the change of guard after Sankranthi, he said, "The discussion is happening in the media. There is no such discussion either in the party or the government."

On being asked if he would meet the Congress high command, Shivakumar said, "I am not meeting the party high command this time. Rahul Gandhi returned yesterday and I would not like to disturb him.

"Speaking on the Cabinet expansion, he said, "Ask the CM, he is the suitable person to answer this question." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AMU professor shot dead on campus, probe underway
LIVE! AMU professor shot dead on campus, probe underway

9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka
9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka

A high-speed truck collided with a sleeper bus in Chitradurga, Karnataka, causing a fire that killed at least nine people. The bus, carrying 32 passengers, was en route to Gokarna when the accident occurred.

'Kuldeep Sengar Does Not Deserve Any Mercy'
'Kuldeep Sengar Does Not Deserve Any Mercy'

'When the accused has a past record demonstrating unprecedented and unmatched criminality and perversion, I believe the interests of justice would have been better served if such a person remained behind bars.'

CBI to challenge Unnao rape convict Sengar's bail in SC
CBI to challenge Unnao rape convict Sengar's bail in SC

The CBI will challenge the suspension of life sentence and bail granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case in the Supreme Court. The decision follows a Delhi High Court order suspending Sengar's sentence. Rahul...

Assam: Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong
Assam: Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong

The Army conducted a flag march in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam to help maintain law and order after clashes between Karbi and Bihari communities. Two people were killed and over 70 injured in the violence.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO