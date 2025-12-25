Hasina's Awami League banned from contesting Bangladesh polls

17:38

Amid political turmoil and a major shift in the country's political landscape, Bangladesh's interim government confirmed that the Awami League, led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will not participate in the February 2026 national parliamentary elections due to a ban on its activities.





The Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Shafikul Alam, announced that the Awami League, whose political activities are currently banned in the country, will not be able to participate in the upcoming national polls.





During a press conference on Wednesday, following a meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government, Alam, in response to a reporter's question about a letter reportedly sent to the Chief Adviser by US lawmakers expressing concern over the ban on the Awami League, made this remark.





He said that he had not seen the letter and was not aware of it.





However, he emphasised that the government's position regarding the Awami League is clear.





"Since the Awami League's activities are banned and the Election Commission has deregistered the party, the Awami League will not be able to take part in this election," the secretary said.





The party's registration has been suspended, and its leaders are on trial at the International Crimes Tribunal. -- ANI