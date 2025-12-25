HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gujarat Kidney IPO Subscribed 5.2x On Last Day

Thu, 25 December 2025
10:28
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
The Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO was subscribed 5.21 times on the final day of its issue on Wednesday.

The retail and non-institutional portions were subscribed to 19.04 and 5.73, respectively. 

The quota for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 1.06 times.

The Rs 251 crore IPO was priced between Rs 108 and Rs 114 per share. 

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue, and the company plans to utilise the proceeds for proposed acquisitions, part payment of purchase consideration for an already acquired hospital, acquisition of additional shareholding in a subsidiary, capital expenditure requirements, and debt repayment.

The company operates a chain of mid-sized multispecialty hospitals with a total operational bed capacity of 340.  

2025 has been a blockbuster year for IPOs, with 103 companies listing, the most in 25 years. 

This also marks the first time India has seen two consecutive years of record primary-market fundraising; historically, a blockbuster year has been followed by two to three quieter ones.

The boom comes despite a volatile backdrop for secondary markets. Corporate profit softness and uncertainty around the trade deal with the US have weighed on markets this year. 

Yet the IPO market has remained resilient. -- Business Standard

