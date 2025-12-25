HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Finance ministry asks 3 RRBs to give IPO blueprint by March

Thu, 25 December 2025
Share:
12:02
image
The ministry of finance has asked three regional rural banks (RRBs) to submit their draft IPO plans to their respective sponsor banks as well as the department of financial services by the end of March, according to a senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The DFS convened a meeting to review the IPO plans of three RRBs -- Haryana Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. Senior officials of the RRBs as well as the sponsor banks also attended the meeting.

The capital planning committee and the sub-committee on IPO will outline the proposed assessment methodology for raising fresh capital, said the official.

A checklist of statutory compliances required from regulators, such as Securities and Exchange Board of India and Reserve Bank of India, will be prepared, along with a draft proposal, which will be submitted for vetting by end of this financial year, the official added.

The government, the official added, has plans to list at least five RRBs in the next two financial years, of which three may be listed in FY27.

In May, after the consolidation exercise under the One State, One RRB initiative, which reduced the number of RRBs from 48 to 23, the ministry had asked sponsor banks to submit a list of candidates eligible for an IPO.

Under the existing shareholding framework, the Centre holds a 50 per cent stake in RRBs, while the respective state governments and sponsor banks own 15 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

In FY25, Haryana Gramin Bank, sponsored by Punjab National Bank, reported a net profit of ₹376.6 crore and a capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 15.31 per cent.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of the RRB declined to 1.95 per cent of total advances, while net NPA was maintained at zero.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Grama Bank, sponsored by Indian Bank, reported a net profit of ₹367.39 crore in FY25 and a CRAR of 13.70 per cent. Its GNPA stood at 0.79 per cent, and net NPA was zero.

Kerala Gramin Bank, sponsored by Canara Bank, reported a net profit of ₹312.89 crore in FY25, with a CRAR of 13.93 per cent. However, its GNPA stood at 1.82 per cent in FY25, while net NPA was maintained at zero.

According to the draft eligibility guidelines for listing RRBs issued in 2022, eligible lenders must have a minimum net worth of around ₹300 crore and maintain a capital adequacy ratio above the regulatory minimum of 9 per cent in each of the preceding three years.

They must also have reported an operating profit of about ₹15 crore in at least three of the previous five years and delivered a return on equity of 10 per cent in three out of five years. In addition, such banks should not be under the Reserve Bank of Indias prompt corrective action framework.

RRBs were established in 1975 under the provisions of an ordinance promulgated on September 26, 1975, and the Regional Rural Banks Act, 1976. The RRBs reported a combined profit of ₹6,825 crore in FY25, lower than the ₹7,571 crore recorded in FY24.

On December 1, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha that the moderation in profits was primarily on account of the rollout of a pension scheme with retrospective effect from November 1, 1993, along with expenditure related to computer increment liabilities.

-- Harsh Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Khaleda's son lands in Dhaka amid rousing welcome
LIVE! Khaleda's son lands in Dhaka amid rousing welcome

9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka
9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka

A high-speed truck collided with a sleeper bus in Chitradurga, Karnataka, causing a fire that killed at least nine people. The bus, carrying 32 passengers, was en route to Gokarna when the accident occurred.

'Tried to control bus seeing overspeeding truck'
'Tried to control bus seeing overspeeding truck'

The driver of the bus involved in a fatal accident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, recounts his experience, stating he attempted to avoid an overspeeding truck but was unable to prevent the collision. The accident resulted in at least nine...

Modi attends Christmas morning service at Delhi Church
Modi attends Christmas morning service at Delhi Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, joining a large congregation. The service included prayers, carols, and a special prayer for the Prime Minister. The...

Aligarh Muslim University professor shot dead on campus
Aligarh Muslim University professor shot dead on campus

Moreover, the police reached the crime scene promptly after receiving the news, and Rao was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO