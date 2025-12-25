Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

11:04

The recovery was made from Lambal and Haorang Keirel areas of the district on Wednesday, they said.





Among the items recovered were a single-barrel gun, three pistols, three bolt-action rifles, eight grenades, 28 mini-flare cartridges, two radio sets and 28 live ammunition of different calibres, they added.





In a separate operation in Churachandpur district, an 8-ft 'pumpi' (locally-made mortar), 12 'pumpi' shells, a modified MP5 rifle and a single-barrel rifle were recovered from Thangjing forest. -- PTI

