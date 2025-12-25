Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Arms and ammunition were recovered from Manipur's Imphal West district, the police said on Thursday.
The recovery was made from Lambal and Haorang Keirel areas of the district on Wednesday, they said.
Among the items recovered were a single-barrel gun, three pistols, three bolt-action rifles, eight grenades, 28 mini-flare cartridges, two radio sets and 28 live ammunition of different calibres, they added.
In a separate operation in Churachandpur district, an 8-ft 'pumpi' (locally-made mortar), 12 'pumpi' shells, a modified MP5 rifle and a single-barrel rifle were recovered from Thangjing forest. -- PTI