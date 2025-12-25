AMU professor shot dead on campus, probe underway

09:25





The proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, professor Mohammed Wasim Ali said that Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university, was shot in the head.





"Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment...We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college...," the proctor told the media.





He informed that the number of shots fired was still unclear, with some alleging three and others five.





Moreover, the police reached the crime scene promptly after receiving the news, and Rao was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.





SSP Neeraj Jadon informed ANI that two unidentified men shot at Rao.





The investigation in the case is underway, and the search for the assailants has begun. -- ANI

