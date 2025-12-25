HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI payments

Thu, 25 December 2025
13:26
Amazon Pay has introduced biometric authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in India, which will allow customers to approve payments using a fingerprint or facial scan, eliminating the need to enter a PIN.

The new biometric authentication capability eliminates the need for UPI PIN entry for transactions up to Rs 5,000.

Early adoption indicators show strong customer preference for the experience, with over 90 per cent of customers choosing biometrics for eligible peer-to-peer UPI transactions.

The payment service provider said this innovation significantly reduces friction making payments faster, more intuitive, and secure as biometric authentication is bound to the customer's device and not shareable.

"Our goal has always been to make digital payments convenient and secure," said Girish Krishnan, director of payments, Amazon India.

"With UPI Biometric Authentication, we're removing one more layer of friction from everyday payments and making them 2X faster."

-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

