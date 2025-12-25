HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
9 killed as bus catches fire after truck collision in K'taka

Thu, 25 December 2025
08:42
At least nine persons were killed when a speeding truck crashed against a luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, in this district early on Thursday, a senior police official said. 

The bus with 32 passengers which was on its way to Gokarna was engulfted in flames under the impact of the collision and most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the vehicle, East Zone inspector general of police Ravikanthe Gowda said. 

The accident happened after the truck jumped a road-divider and collided with the oncoming bus, Gowda told reporters. 

The bus driver and cleaner escaped. 

The driver of the truck and its cleaner are among the dead. 

The injured passengers have been shifted to a hospital in Shira in Tumakuru district, he added. 

Many passengers escaped by jumping from the bus, Gowda said. -- PTI

