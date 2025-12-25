HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

40 rescued as fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai

Thu, 25 December 2025
Share:
14:13
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Nearly 40 persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a 23-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri West area on Thursday morning, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that started around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near Country Club on Veera Desai Road, they said.

A civic official said that 30-40 persons were rescued from the 16th-floor refuge area through the staircase, while three others, including a woman, were moved to safety from a flat on the 15th floor using breathing apparatus. 

The fire affected the wiring and other components in the electrical shaft between the 10th and 21st floors, routers, shoe racks and wooden furniture near the duct on various floors, he said.

The fire brigade deployed at least four fire engines and other equipment and put out the fire at 11.37 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Probe to find out cause of Chitradurga accident: CM
LIVE! Probe to find out cause of Chitradurga accident: CM

Tarique Rahman ends 17-yr exile, lands in Dhaka
Tarique Rahman ends 17-yr exile, lands in Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has returned to Dhaka after 17 years in self-exile in the UK, amid political instability following the killing of a youth leader. His return is significant as BNP emerges...

Maha farmer family found dead; mass suicide suspected
Maha farmer family found dead; mass suicide suspected

A farmer, his wife, and their two sons were found dead in Nanded district, Maharashtra, in what police suspect to be a mass suicide. The parents were found at home, while the sons were found on railway tracks.

Assam Pushed Back 780 Illegal Immigrants
Assam Pushed Back 780 Illegal Immigrants

'The emphasis is on execution, not identification.'

Modi attends Christmas morning service at Delhi Church
Modi attends Christmas morning service at Delhi Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, joining a large congregation. The service included prayers, carols, and a special prayer for the Prime Minister. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO