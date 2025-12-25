40 rescued as fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai

14:13

Nearly 40 persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a 23-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri West area on Thursday morning, officials said.





Nobody was injured in the fire that started around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near Country Club on Veera Desai Road, they said.





A civic official said that 30-40 persons were rescued from the 16th-floor refuge area through the staircase, while three others, including a woman, were moved to safety from a flat on the 15th floor using breathing apparatus.





The fire affected the wiring and other components in the electrical shaft between the 10th and 21st floors, routers, shoe racks and wooden furniture near the duct on various floors, he said.





The fire brigade deployed at least four fire engines and other equipment and put out the fire at 11.37 am, the official said.





The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. -- PTI