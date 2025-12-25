HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 booked for stopping train to shoot reels in Kerala

Thu, 25 December 2025
The Railway Protection Force on Thursday booked two youngsters for briefly stopping a long-distance train in this district after they flashed a red light to shoot social media reels.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.50 am, shortly after the Ernakulam-Pune Express left Thalassery railway station.

On seeing the red light ahead, the loco pilot slowed down and stopped the train as a safety measure. Based on the pilot's alert, the RPF traced the source of the light and detained two youngsters from the area.

Their arrests were recorded and they were released on bail, a railway official said.

They are reportedly Plus Two students and are around 18 years old, the official added.

A mobile phone used to record the video was seized during the inquiry, the police said.  -- PTI

