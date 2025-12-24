Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 89.79 against US dollar

19:51





Forex traders said that despite the central bank's announcement of USDINR swaps and Open Market Operations (OMO), the measures failed to boost market sentiments, amid strong dollar demand and rising crude oil prices.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.56 against the US dollar, then touched an intra-day high of 89.51, registering a 12-paise gain from its previous close.





At the end of the trading session on Wednesday, the rupee pared its initial gains and was quoted at 89.79 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 89.63 against the US dollar. -- PTI

