HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 89.79 against US dollar

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
19:51
image
The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by 16 paise at 89.79 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, fuelled by persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors, alongside heightened greenback demand from bullion importers. 

Forex traders said that despite the central bank's announcement of USDINR swaps and Open Market Operations (OMO), the measures failed to boost market sentiments, amid strong dollar demand and rising crude oil prices. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.56 against the US dollar, then touched an intra-day high of 89.51, registering a 12-paise gain from its previous close. 

At the end of the trading session on Wednesday, the rupee pared its initial gains and was quoted at 89.79 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close. 

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 89.63 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi schools to form fee fixation panels by Jan 10
LIVE! Delhi schools to form fee fixation panels by Jan 10

Reduce tax on air purifiers in Delhi: HC to GST Council
Reduce tax on air purifiers in Delhi: HC to GST Council

The Delhi High Court has directed the GST Council to consider lowering or abolishing the goods and services tax on air purifiers, citing worsening air quality in the national capital. The court has asked the council to meet at the...

'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India
'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India

Lalit Modi posted a social media video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday party in London, referring to the pair as the 'two biggest fugitives' of India.

'You killed Hadi': Kin makes big allegation against Yunus govt
'You killed Hadi': Kin makes big allegation against Yunus govt

'f you think you will leave the country after two months, it won't be possible'

India to get 3 more airlines in 2026. Here are details
India to get 3 more airlines in 2026. Here are details

Two new airlines -- Al Hind Air and FlyExpress -- are set to take to the skies, with the carriers receiving their no objection certificates from the civil aviation ministry.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO