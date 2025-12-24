HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Reduce GST on air purifiers: HC raps Centre over pollution

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
16:37
image
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the GST Council to meet at the earliest and consider lowering or abolishing goods and services tax on air purifiers in view of worsening air quality in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela listed the matter for December 26 to enable the counsel for the authorities to inform the court as to when can the council meet.

Earlier in the day, the high court expressed displeasure over the authorities doing nothing to grant exemption from taxes on air purifiers in this "emergency situation" when the air quality index (AQI) is 'very poor'.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the central government to classify air purifiers as "medical devices" and reduce the goods and services tax (GST) to the five per cent slab. Air purifiers are currently taxed at 18 per cent.

The petition by advocate Kapil Madan said that purifiers cannot be treated as luxury items in view of the "extreme emergency crisis" caused by severe air pollution in Delhi.

It contended that access to clean indoor air has become indispensable for health and survival.

"Imposition of GST at the highest slab upon air-purifiers, a device that has become indispensable for securing minimally safe indoor air, renders such equipment financially inaccessible to large segments of the population and thereby inflicts an arbitrary, unreasonable, and constitutionally impermissible burden," the plea said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Reduce GST on air purifiers: HC raps Centre over pollution
LIVE! Reduce GST on air purifiers: HC raps Centre over pollution

As if it was Russia-Ukaine alliance: Fadnavis' dig at Thackerays
As if it was Russia-Ukaine alliance: Fadnavis' dig at Thackerays

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismisses the alliance between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's parties as a move for political survival, asserting it won't significantly impact Mumbai's political landscape. BJP leader Ashish...

'Mumbai's mayor will be...': Raj, Uddhav unite for civic polls
'Mumbai's mayor will be...': Raj, Uddhav unite for civic polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS leader Raj Thackeray announced an alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

'Kaal for us': Unnao rape survivor on Sengar's bail
'Kaal for us': Unnao rape survivor on Sengar's bail

Sengar, however, will remain in jail since he is also serving 10 years' imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

India to get 3 more airlines in 2026. Here are details
India to get 3 more airlines in 2026. Here are details

Two new airlines -- Al Hind Air and FlyExpress -- are set to take to the skies, with the carriers receiving their no objection certificates from the civil aviation ministry.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO