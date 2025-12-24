HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Pak court extends interim bail of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra

Wed, 24 December 2025
A Pakistani court has extended the interim bail of former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the May 9 cases and five other matters.

The court also directed that the 73-year-old former premier should appear at the next hearing either in person or through video link.

Additional district and sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the pre-arrest bail applications on Tuesday, where advocate Shamsa Kayani appeared on behalf of Khan and Bibi, Dawn reported.                

Consequently, the court extended the interim bail and adjourned the hearing till January 27, directing that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder's appearance be ensured on the next date.

Apart from the May 9 cases, other cases, including an attempt to murder and submission of alleged fake receipts, have been registered against the former prime minister.

A separate case pertaining to the alleged submission of fake receipts related to Toshakhana gifts has also been lodged against Bushra Bibi.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia also extended Bushra Bibi's interim bail on her pre-arrest bail application and adjourned the matter till January 27.

A case was registered against her at the Ramna police station under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act and other relevant provisions. -- PTI

