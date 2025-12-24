HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Noida Airport to be inaugurated in January 2026: Yogi Adityanath

Wed, 24 December 2025
18:44
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated in January 2026, adding that it will be the state's fifth international airport.

Speaking on the final day of the Winter session of the state Assembly, the chief minister highlighted the rapid expansion of aviation and transport infrastructure in the state after 2017, with particular emphasis on the upcoming Jewar airport.

"Before 2017, there were very few airports in UP. Two of them were operational while the other two were partially functional."

"Today, 16 airports are functional. Out of these, four are international airports and the fifth international airport, which will be India's largest, will be made operational in Jewar next month. This is the speed of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said in the House.

He said the state has also seen significant growth in expressways, rail and urban transport connectivity in recent years, adding that Uttar Pradesh now accounts for a major share of the country's expressway network, along with extensive rail routes, expanding metro services and improved inter-state road connectivity. -- PTI

