Mob lynching: Kerala announces Rs 30 lakh aid to victim's family

Wed, 24 December 2025
Kerala government on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the family of Chhattisgarh native Ramnarayan, who was killed in an alleged mob lynching incident near Walayar in the northern Palakkad district. 

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a Cabinet meeting decided to grant the aid to the family of Ramnarayan, from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. 

Of the total Rs 30 lakh being granted, Rs five lakh each will be provided to the wife and the mother, while Rs 10 lakh each will be allotted to his two children, the CM said. 

"The Rs 20 lakh allotted in the names of the children will be placed as fixed deposits, and the interest accrued will be given to the mother for the children's needs," he detailed. 

Describing the murder as an incident that shook the conscience of the state, Vijayan said Ramnarayan had come to Kerala to earn a livelihood and support his family. 

Following his death, his wife, mother and two young children were left without any means of support, he said. 

"Everyone involved in that heinous incident has been brought before the law. The government will ensure that they receive the maximum possible punishment. All legal safeguards and steps required for that purpose will be taken by the government," Vijayan said. -- PTI

LIVE! Delhi schools to form fee fixation panels by Jan 10

HC raps BMC for 'blind eye' to Mumbai air pollution crisis

The Bombay High Court criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its lack of action in addressing air pollution in Mumbai, questioning the approval of numerous large construction projects and urging preventive measures.

IT firm manager gangraped in moving car in Udaipur

According to the police, after the party all the guests left gradually, leaving the woman alone.

'We turn into a dead society': Rahul meets Unnao survivor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the Unnao rape survivor after she protested the bail granted to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, criticizing the treatment of survivors and calling India a 'dead society'.

'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'

'There is no substantive basis for Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. The only real link they can have is mischief, with Pakistan's intelligence agency using Bangladesh to create trouble along our eastern borders.'

