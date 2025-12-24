Mob lynching: Kerala announces Rs 30 lakh aid to victim's family

20:12





Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a Cabinet meeting decided to grant the aid to the family of Ramnarayan, from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.





Of the total Rs 30 lakh being granted, Rs five lakh each will be provided to the wife and the mother, while Rs 10 lakh each will be allotted to his two children, the CM said.





"The Rs 20 lakh allotted in the names of the children will be placed as fixed deposits, and the interest accrued will be given to the mother for the children's needs," he detailed.





Describing the murder as an incident that shook the conscience of the state, Vijayan said Ramnarayan had come to Kerala to earn a livelihood and support his family.





Following his death, his wife, mother and two young children were left without any means of support, he said.





"Everyone involved in that heinous incident has been brought before the law. The government will ensure that they receive the maximum possible punishment. All legal safeguards and steps required for that purpose will be taken by the government," Vijayan said. -- PTI

