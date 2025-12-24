Man shot dead in Jharkhand during cockfighting event

23:33





Vijay Tirkey, who had a criminal antecedent, went to see cockfighting in Chilgu in the Chandil police station area when armed men waiting for him opened fire, they said.





Tirkey received several gunshot wounds in the firing and died on the spot, they added.





Panic struck the area as people gathered to witness the cockfighting ran for safety.





The police said they have recovered the body and seized empty cartridges from the spot.





It is suspected that the murder was the result of personal enmity or gang war, an officer said, adding that an investigation has been started.





"We have identified some suspects and launched a hunt to nab them," he said. -- PTI

