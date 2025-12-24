HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Man shot dead in Jharkhand during cockfighting event

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
23:33
image
A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday evening, the police said.

Vijay Tirkey, who had a criminal antecedent, went to see cockfighting in Chilgu in the Chandil police station area when armed men waiting for him opened fire, they said.

Tirkey received several gunshot wounds in the firing and died on the spot, they added.

Panic struck the area as people gathered to witness the cockfighting ran for safety.

The police said they have recovered the body and seized empty cartridges from the spot.

It is suspected that the murder was the result of personal enmity or gang war, an officer said, adding that an investigation has been started.                 

"We have identified some suspects and launched a hunt to nab them," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP sacks Goa chief over poor show in ZP polls
LIVE! AAP sacks Goa chief over poor show in ZP polls

Assam: Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong
Assam: Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong

The Army conducted a flag march in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam to help maintain law and order after clashes between Karbi and Bihari communities. Two people were killed and over 70 injured in the violence.

China mulls military base in Pakistan: Pentagon
China mulls military base in Pakistan: Pentagon

In its annual report to Congress on Tuesday on 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2025', the US Department of War said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is actively considering and planning for...

'Kaal for us': Unnao rape survivor on Sengar's bail
'Kaal for us': Unnao rape survivor on Sengar's bail

Sengar, however, will remain in jail since he is also serving 10 years' imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

Bangladesh govt takes responsibility of Dipu Das' family
Bangladesh govt takes responsibility of Dipu Das' family

Yunus's office, meanwhile, reconfirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to Das' family, and relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO