'Dhurandhar 2' to release in March 2026 in five languages

Wed, 24 December 2025
18:54
image
The much anticipated sequel to filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19, coinciding with the festival of Eid, the makers announced on Wednesday. 

The espionage-thriller, written and co-produced by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Dhar, is inspired by true events and covert operations. 

The first chapter, which released on December 5, has become a blockbuster hit by amassing reportedly Rs 597 crore in India and claiming the top 10 spot of the highest earning Indian movies ever. 

The makers officially announced Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout. 

According to the press release, the distributors and exhibitors from the South of India flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans calling for the film to be made available in regional languages. 

Taking cognisance of this organic demand, the makers decided to expand the franchise's footprint with Dhurandhar 2

Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil. 

It is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. -- PTI

