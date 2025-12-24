Couple, two kids among five killed as train hits bike at rail crossing in UP

22:02





All five were travelling on the same motorcycle, they said.





Superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi said the incident occurred near Rauja railway station under the Rauja police station limits when the motorcycle was crossing the railway line through a pedestrian passage.





"Around 6.30 pm, a passenger train coming from the direction of Lucknow hit the motorcycle as it reached the down line, resulting in the death of all five occupants on the spot," Dwivedi said.





The deceased were identified as Sethpal (40), his wife Pooja (38), their two children aged between four and six years, and Sethpal's brother-in-law Hari Om (45), residents of Vanka village in Lakhimpur district, the SP said.





The family was on its way back to Vanka when the accident took place, he said, adding that the couple had likely visited Hari Om in Nigohi village, and were returning home together.





The SP said he reached the spot and supervised the identification of the bodies. -- PTI

