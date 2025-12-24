HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
18:03
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a volatile trade on Wednesday as trading volumes remained subdued amid the year-end holiday-shortened week and mixed trends in global markets. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 116.14 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 85,408.70. 

During the day, it hit a high of 85,738.18 and a low of 85,342.19. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 35.05 points, or 0.13 percent, to 26,142.10. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IT firm manager gangraped in moving car in Udaipur
LIVE! IT firm manager gangraped in moving car in Udaipur

Reduce tax on air purifiers in Delhi: HC to GST Council
Reduce tax on air purifiers in Delhi: HC to GST Council

The Delhi High Court has directed the GST Council to consider lowering or abolishing the goods and services tax on air purifiers, citing worsening air quality in the national capital. The court has asked the council to meet at the...

'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India
'We're 2 biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Mallya mock India

Lalit Modi posted a social media video from Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday party in London, referring to the pair as the 'two biggest fugitives' of India.

'You killed Hadi': Kin makes big allegation against Yunus govt
'You killed Hadi': Kin makes big allegation against Yunus govt

'f you think you will leave the country after two months, it won't be possible'

India to get 3 more airlines in 2026. Here are details
India to get 3 more airlines in 2026. Here are details

Two new airlines -- Al Hind Air and FlyExpress -- are set to take to the skies, with the carriers receiving their no objection certificates from the civil aviation ministry.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO