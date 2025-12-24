BSE Sensex top losers today

18:03





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 116.14 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 85,408.70.





During the day, it hit a high of 85,738.18 and a low of 85,342.19.





The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 35.05 points, or 0.13 percent, to 26,142.10.





From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a volatile trade on Wednesday as trading volumes remained subdued amid the year-end holiday-shortened week and mixed trends in global markets.