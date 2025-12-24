BJP MLA sparks row over remark on deletion of Matua names

23:49

File image





The comment drew sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which called it reflective of the BJP's attitude towards bona fide citizens, particularly members of the backward Hindu community who migrated to India from Bangladesh over the years.





BJP legislator Asim Sarkar made the comment when asked about reports that the names of a large number of members of the Matua community could be deleted from the electoral rolls, as they are yet to obtain Indian citizenship despite migrating decades ago.





"Let one lakh names be deleted, even two lakhs. Let them die if they cannot get citizenship," Sarkar was quoted as saying while speaking to reporters in his Haringhata constituency, which has a sizeable Matua population.





Sarkar's comment came days after Union minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur said that if 50 lakh Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas are disenfranchised in the SIR, and, in the process, names of one lakh Matuas are removed from the voter list, it should be seen as a "necessary sacrifice".





The TMC expressed outrage over the MLA's remark, calling it arrogant and reflective of the BJP's attitude towards bona fide citizens. -- PTI

A BJP MLA of West Bengal sparked a controversy on Wednesday after allegedly commenting that if the names of one or two lakh Matua community people are deleted after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, let those people be damned.