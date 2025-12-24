Bihar: Right-wing outfits protest attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

22:35





In Patna, a large number of VHP workers led by its national president R N Singh took out a protest march in Kumhrar area. VHP workers, carrying placards, raised slogans against the interim government of Bangladesh.





"The atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh are a blot on the face of humanity. We can't tolerate such cruelties. The central government must intervene in the matter and it should stop immediately," Singh told reporters.





In Bhagalpur, protesters raised slogans against the interim government of Bangladesh and raised slogans against the atrocities against Hindus.





"We can no longer remain tolerant... The NDA government at the Centre must take immediate measures for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh," Awdhesh Kumar Sharma, Vibhag Mantri of VHP, told reporters.





Protests will continue until the atrocities against Hindus stop in Bangladesh, said Sumit Kumar, an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal. -- PTI

