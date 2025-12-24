HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
As if Zelenskyy and Putin...: Fadnavis' jab at Thackerays

Wed, 24 December 2025
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said an alliance between the Thackeray cousins for the Maharashtra civic polls will not have an impact on the local body polls.

"They are creating a hype as if Russia and Ukraine have finally come along and Zelenskyy and Putin are finally holding talks," Fadnavis said.

"Two parties who are facing an existential crisis, two parties who have time and again changed their roles and earned people's distrust, who have accepted the policy of appeasement and lost their votebank, have come together to save their existence. They cannot win elections if they come to save their existence. The two brothers have no ideology left. They are doing a politics of opportunism," he added.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced an alliance of their parties for the upcoming BMC election.

The BMC polls are scheduled to be held on January 15. 

