AAP sacks Goa chief over poor show in ZP polls

23:11

Amit Palekar (left)P/File image





AAP Goa in-charge Atishi said the political affairs committee of the party, its key decision making body, has decided to relieve Palekar from the post of the state unit president with immediate effect.





Goa state general secretary (organisation) Shrikrishna Parab will hold the additional charge of president of the AAP state unit until further orders, she said.





While no reason was mentioned for dropping Palekar from the post, the announcement comes two days after the AAP's dismal performance in the Zilla Panchayat (district councils) elections, whose results were announced on Monday.





The AAP had contested on 42 seats and supported an Independent in another in the December 20 elections.





However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party managed to win just one seat. The BJP-MGP alliance won 32 of the 50 ZP seats on offer, while the Congress bagged 10. -- PTI

